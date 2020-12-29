Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 6,000,584 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -2.52% during that session. The BLDP stock price is -7.61% off its 52-week high price of $24.6 and 70.65% above the 52-week low of $6.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Despite being -2.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the BLDP stock price touched $24.60- or saw a rise of 7.07%. Year-to-date, Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares have moved 218.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) have changed 11.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.26% from current levels.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.4 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $41.88 Million and $24Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -27.4% for the current quarter and 21.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.99% with a share float percentage of 31.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ballard Power Systems Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 9.88 Million shares worth more than $149.21 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FIL LTD held 3.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.55 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.77 Million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Growth Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 2150730 shares of worth $32.48 Million while later fund manager owns 1.56 Million shares of worth $32.05 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.



