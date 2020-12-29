Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 2,635,085 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.53 Million, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 6.93% during that session. The AEHL stock price is -114.98% off its 52-week high price of $5.31 and 48.99% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 177.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 469.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Sporting 6.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the AEHL stock price touched $2.94-1 or saw a rise of 15.99%. Year-to-date, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares have moved 21.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) have changed 4.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 127.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6701.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $168 while the price target rests at a high of $168. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6701.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6701.62% from current levels.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +98.3%.

