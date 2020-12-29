Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 145,000,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.44 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $1.4 on the day or 130.84% during that session. The TENX stock price is -10.93% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 89.88% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 130.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 174.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Sporting 130.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the TENX stock price touched $2.74 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 63.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 124.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have changed 106.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.03% from current levels.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +85%.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.15% with a share float percentage of 32.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.02 Million shares worth more than $3.11 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 16.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 599.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $922.62 Thousand and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 31497 shares of worth $48.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.2 Thousand shares of worth $18.79 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

