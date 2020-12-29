SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1,629,135 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.9 Million, closed the last trade at $5.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -8.56% during that session. The SLS stock price is -235.88% off its 52-week high price of $19.38 and 74.7% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Despite being -8.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the SLS stock price touched $7.40-2 or saw a rise of 22.03%. Year-to-date, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. shares have moved 34.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have changed 55.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +107.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.65% from current levels.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93.1%.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.24% with a share float percentage of 14.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Worth Venture Partners, LLC with over 214.09 Thousand shares worth more than $567.35 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Worth Venture Partners, LLC held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 135.11 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $358.04 Thousand and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 81783 shares of worth $216.72 Thousand while later fund manager owns 63.6 Thousand shares of worth $168.55 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.

