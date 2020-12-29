HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,673,840 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $492.37 Million, closed the last trade at $4.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -102.48% off its 52-week high price of $8.16 and 65.66% above the 52-week low of $1.384. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Despite being -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the HEXO stock price touched $4.33-6 or saw a rise of 6.93%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -36.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed 16.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.04 while the price target rests at a high of $5.48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.38% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.92% with a share float percentage of 10.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 8.85 Million shares worth more than $23.32 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 293.84 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $774.57 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.24% shares in the company for having 8845262 shares of worth $23.32 Million while later fund manager owns 412.41 Thousand shares of worth $1.85 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.

