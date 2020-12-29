CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,358,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.75 Million, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.93% during that session. The CNSP stock price is -203.78% off its 52-week high price of $5.62 and 32% above the 52-week low of $1.258. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 992.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Sporting 3.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the CNSP stock price touched $2.86 or saw a rise of 35.31%. Year-to-date, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -53.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -35.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) have changed -22.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 368.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +494.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 278.38% from current levels.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +39.6%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Investment Management Co Inc with over 61.56 Thousand shares worth more than $108.35 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Essex Investment Management Co Inc held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 12.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22Thousand and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3410 shares of worth $6Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.07 Thousand shares of worth $1.89 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored