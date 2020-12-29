Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 13,436,055 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.95 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 57.04% during that session. The KOSS stock price is -35.28% off its 52-week high price of $5.1 and 78.78% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 70.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Koss Corporation (KOSS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Sporting 57.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the KOSS stock price touched $5.10-3 or saw a rise of 30.98%. Year-to-date, Koss Corporation shares have moved 128.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) have changed 60.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 722Thousand shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -252.2%.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.34% with a share float percentage of 49.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Koss Corporation having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Minerva Advisors LLC with over 210.55 Thousand shares worth more than $450.58 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Minerva Advisors LLC held 2.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 152.4 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.14 Thousand and represent 2.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 115135 shares of worth $238.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.92 Thousand shares of worth $10.21 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.

