Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 1,184,081 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $752.65 Million, closed the last trade at $17.7 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -5.6% during that session. The MITK stock price is -12.32% off its 52-week high price of $19.88 and 70.28% above the 52-week low of $5.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 699.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) trade information

Despite being -5.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the MITK stock price touched $19.88- or saw a rise of 10.97%. Year-to-date, Mitek Systems, Inc. shares have moved 131.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have changed 49.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.6% from current levels.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.67% with a share float percentage of 69.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mitek Systems, Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 3.45 Million shares worth more than $44Million. As of September 29, 2020, Legal & General Group PLC held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toronado Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 2.99 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.03 Million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 1119728 shares of worth $14.27 Million while later fund manager owns 893.76 Thousand shares of worth $10.53 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored