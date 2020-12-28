XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,969,504 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $851.15 Million, closed the recent trade at $29.92 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.47% during that session. The XL stock price is -16.98% off its 52-week high price of $35 and 68.25% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.09 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.64 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.6% for the current quarter and 2.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.33% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.9%.

