Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 751,422 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $436.46 Million, closed the last trade at $16.69 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The MWK stock price is -7.25% off its 52-week high price of $17.9 and 91.49% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 780.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 252.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the MWK stock price touched $17.90- or saw a rise of 6.76%. Year-to-date, Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 183.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have changed 134.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 106.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.13% from current levels.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +190.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.89%, compared to 18.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.9% and 74.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +60.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.29 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $25.63 Million and $25.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.3% for the current quarter and 102.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.3%.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.08% with a share float percentage of 48.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 713.21 Thousand shares worth more than $5.88 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 436.94 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.6 Million and represent 2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Buffalo Emerging Opportunites Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 186689 shares of worth $1.54 Million while later fund manager owns 130Thousand shares of worth $1.07 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.6% of company’s outstanding stock.

