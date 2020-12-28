China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,027,444 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.98% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -348.49% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 32.73% above the 52-week low of $0.222. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Despite being -3.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the SXTC stock price touched $0.386 or saw a rise of 16.37%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -60.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed 9.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 179.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 63.33.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -656%.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.29% with a share float percentage of 9.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 2.23 Million shares worth more than $545.54 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 328.44 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.4 Thousand and represent 0.95% of shares outstanding.

