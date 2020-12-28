Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,509,871 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $689.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $19.6 per share which meant it gained $1.36 on the day or 7.46% during that session. The THCB stock price is -6.79% off its 52-week high price of $20.93 and 53.27% above the 52-week low of $9.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

Sporting 7.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the THCB stock price touched $20.93- or saw a rise of 6.16%. Year-to-date, Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares have moved 97.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) have changed 59.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 213.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 82.53.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.82% with a share float percentage of 97.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuscan Holdings Corp. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. with over 2.91 Million shares worth more than $29.65 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 2.56 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.03 Million and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 610840 shares of worth $6.22 Million while later fund manager owns 304.13 Thousand shares of worth $3.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.

