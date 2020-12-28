Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1,147,326 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.54 Million, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.43% during that session. The SYN stock price is -97.37% off its 52-week high price of $0.75 and 34.21% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 664Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

Sporting 5.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the SYN stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares have moved -25.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) have changed 1.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 323.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 263.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +294.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 228.95% from current levels.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.9%.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.12% with a share float percentage of 7.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synthetic Biologics, Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 859.74 Thousand shares worth more than $408.12 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 123.39 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.58 Thousand and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 74300 shares of worth $35.27 Thousand while later fund manager owns 35Thousand shares of worth $22.35 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.

