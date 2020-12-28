OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,252,555 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $334.59 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The OGI stock price is -152.78% off its 52-week high price of $3.64 and 29.86% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the OGI stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved -41.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed 8.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.35 while the price target rests at a high of $3.02. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.25% from current levels.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.32% with a share float percentage of 15.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 19.01 Million shares worth more than $19.96 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 8.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 Million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.2% shares in the company for having 19011805 shares of worth $19.96 Million while later fund manager owns 840.04 Thousand shares of worth $1.18 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored