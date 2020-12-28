Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 1,016,502 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -2.81% during that session. The CGEN stock price is -51.56% off its 52-week high price of $19.9 and 57.2% above the 52-week low of $5.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Despite being -2.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the CGEN stock price touched $15.16- or saw a rise of 13.39%. Year-to-date, Compugen Ltd. shares have moved 120.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have changed 7.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +113.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.09% from current levels.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5.1%.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.21% with a share float percentage of 53.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compugen Ltd. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 17.67 Million shares worth more than $287.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 21.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 7.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.86 Million and represent 8.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.94% shares in the company for having 9872785 shares of worth $142.27 Million while later fund manager owns 5.68 Million shares of worth $81.84 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.87% of company’s outstanding stock.

