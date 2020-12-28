The consensus among analysts is that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -38.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.57% from current levels.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.69 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $27.93 Million and $15.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.2% for the current quarter and 66.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.76% with a share float percentage of 97.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 19.84 Million shares worth more than $195.87 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.42 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.32 Million and represent 8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.6% shares in the company for having 13694900 shares of worth $135.17 Million while later fund manager owns 9.63 Million shares of worth $35.92 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.34% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored