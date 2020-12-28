Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,008,171 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $453.54 Million, closed the recent trade at $13.89 per share which meant it gained $2.64 on the day or 23.47% during that session. The EQOS stock price is -16.49% off its 52-week high price of $16.18 and 63.21% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 596.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diginex Limited (EQOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Sporting 23.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the EQOS stock price touched $16.18- or saw a rise of 7.35%. Year-to-date, Diginex Limited shares have moved 49.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 61.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) have changed 58.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.13 while the price target rests at a high of $16.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.13% from current levels.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.7%.

