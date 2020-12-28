Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 5,250,921 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.84 Million, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -507.69% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 37.69% above the 52-week low of $0.243. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Despite being -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the CHEK stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 10.26%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved -77.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed 7.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 779.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 428.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 284.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 284.62% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.47% with a share float percentage of 4.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Check-Cap Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 181.96 Thousand shares worth more than $65.6 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fosun International Ltd, with the holding of over 127.56 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.99 Thousand and represent 2.39% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored