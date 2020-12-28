BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 964,023 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.41 Million, closed the last trade at $3.83 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The BCDA stock price is -124.54% off its 52-week high price of $8.6 and 50.13% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Sporting 1.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the BCDA stock price touched $4.19-8 or saw a rise of 8.59%. Year-to-date, BioCardia, Inc. shares have moved 4.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) have changed 69.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 236.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +396.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.77% from current levels.

BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioCardia, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.02%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.5% and 67.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -83.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $100Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $215Million and $38Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62.8% for the current quarter and 163.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.6%.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.38% with a share float percentage of 15.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCardia, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Captrust Financial Advisors with over 659.36 Thousand shares worth more than $1.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Captrust Financial Advisors held 13.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 333Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $755.91 Thousand and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.

