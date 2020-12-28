Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 766,874 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The TLS stock price is -3.75% off its 52-week high price of $31.3 and 40.07% above the 52-week low of $18.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Telos Corporation (TLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.45% from current levels.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -283.2%.

