VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 3,082,116 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.54 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.72% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -12.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.55 and 78.26% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Despite being -0.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the VTGN stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 102.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 81.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 298.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +334.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 262.32% from current levels.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.2%.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.53% with a share float percentage of 7.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.95 Million shares worth more than $1.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 251.66 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.4 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 1480912 shares of worth $1.03 Million while later fund manager owns 408.38 Thousand shares of worth $284.64 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.

