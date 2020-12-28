CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.38 and has seen 2,683,048 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $704.31 Million, closed the recent trade at $28.38 per share which meant it gained $3.51 on the day or 14.1% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -5.95% off its 52-week high price of $30.07 and 96.58% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 14.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the CLSK stock price touched $30.07- or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 432.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 160.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.43% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CleanSpark, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +886.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.46%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70% and 92.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +177.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.83 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $977Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 189.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.9%.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.38% with a share float percentage of 16.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CleanSpark, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 815.49 Thousand shares worth more than $10.19 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 535.76 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.69 Million and represent 10.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.08% shares in the company for having 540055 shares of worth $6.75 Million while later fund manager owns 224.67 Thousand shares of worth $2.81 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.61% of company’s outstanding stock.

