The consensus among analysts is that Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 165.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +220.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.84% from current levels.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.1%.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.32% with a share float percentage of 33.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mustang Bio, Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.33 Million shares worth more than $7.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 1.78 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.59 Million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 958613 shares of worth $3.02 Million while later fund manager owns 611.13 Thousand shares of worth $2.26 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.

