Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,380,416 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $630.71 Million, closed the recent trade at $25.4 per share which meant it gained $3.25 on the day or 14.67% during that session. The LOAK stock price is -10.71% off its 52-week high price of $28.12 and 81.5% above the 52-week low of $4.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 865.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 523.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) trade information

Sporting 14.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the LOAK stock price touched $28.12- or saw a rise of 7.68%. Year-to-date, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 169.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) have changed 120.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 184.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.66% with a share float percentage of 81.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fort Baker Capital Management LP with over 1.47 Million shares worth more than $14.83 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Fort Baker Capital Management LP held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.06 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.68 Million and represent 5.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1% shares in the company for having 200000 shares of worth $2.02 Million while later fund manager owns 49.54 Thousand shares of worth $499.31 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored