India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) has a beta value of 5.24 and has seen 851,397 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.87 Million, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.37% during that session. The IGC stock price is -157.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 85.14% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.05 while the price target rests at a high of $3.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.29% from current levels.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60%.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.98% with a share float percentage of 5.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with India Globalization Capital, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. with over 515Thousand shares worth more than $535.6 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. held 1.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 470.43 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $489.25 Thousand and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 454110 shares of worth $472.27 Thousand while later fund manager owns 172.3 Thousand shares of worth $179.2 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.

