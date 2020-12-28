Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,872,383 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $612.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.56 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 9.82% during that session. The UUUU stock price is -5.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.815 and 82.89% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) trade information

Sporting 9.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the UUUU stock price touched $4.82-3 or saw a rise of 3.84%. Year-to-date, Energy Fuels Inc. shares have moved 142.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) have changed 130.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -34.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.18% from current levels.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Fuels Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +190.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.5%, compared to -4.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $550Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $701Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.6% with a share float percentage of 22.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Fuels Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.89 Million shares worth more than $9.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.26 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.83 Million and represent 4.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 3403643 shares of worth $5.72 Million while later fund manager owns 2.87 Million shares of worth $5.97 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.

