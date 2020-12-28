BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 73,538,592 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.58 Million, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 15.13% during that session. The BIOL stock price is -152.63% off its 52-week high price of $0.96 and 44.74% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Sporting 15.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the BIOL stock price touched $0.5 or saw a rise of 23.9%. Year-to-date, BIOLASE, Inc. shares have moved -31.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) have changed 33.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 271.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 163.16% from current levels.

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIOLASE, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.53%, compared to 8.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 78.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -42.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.43 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.18 Million and $4.78 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -27% for the current quarter and 45.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12% with a share float percentage of 13.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIOLASE, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $478.43 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Oracle Investment Management Inc held 1.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.11 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.64 Thousand and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 683444 shares of worth $188.02 Thousand while later fund manager owns 184.51 Thousand shares of worth $50.76 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.

