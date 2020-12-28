Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,930,725 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.66 Billion, closed the recent trade at $146.29 per share which meant it lost -$6.46 on the day or -4.23% during that session. The PDD stock price is -11.49% off its 52-week high price of $163.1 and 79.36% above the 52-week low of $30.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Despite being -4.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the PDD stock price touched $156.98 or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, Pinduoduo Inc. shares have moved 282.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed 0.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.8.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinduoduo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.77%, compared to 10.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 160% and 74.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +83.7%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.88 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.07 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.54 Billion and $711.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 86.9% for the current quarter and 190.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.6%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.63% with a share float percentage of 27.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 23.9 Million shares worth more than $1.77 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 27.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 Billion and represent 16.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.42% shares in the company for having 4641643 shares of worth $426.1 Million while later fund manager owns 3.74 Million shares of worth $343.72 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored