Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,176,230 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.02 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 12.88% during that session. The PHUN stock price is -163.16% off its 52-week high price of $3 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Sporting 12.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the PHUN stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 7.34%. Year-to-date, Phunware, Inc. shares have moved -1.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) have changed 76.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 154.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.3 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +294.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.04% from current levels.

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.28% with a share float percentage of 10.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phunware, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 541.6 Thousand shares worth more than $495.56 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 356.73 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.41 Thousand and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.8% shares in the company for having 394501 shares of worth $360.97 Thousand while later fund manager owns 85.6 Thousand shares of worth $78.32 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.

