Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 929,742 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.68 Million, closed the last trade at $4.06 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The LIZI stock price is -275.62% off its 52-week high price of $15.25 and 51.97% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the LIZI stock price touched $4.36-6 or saw a rise of 6.88%. Year-to-date, Lizhi Inc. shares have moved -65.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) have changed 64.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 723.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 108.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.15% from current levels.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -375.8%.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.08% with a share float percentage of 2.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lizhi Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 645.42 Thousand shares worth more than $1.46 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 15.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 47.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.45 Thousand and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

