Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,413,739 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.32 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The LI stock price is -62.69% off its 52-week high price of $47.7 and 51.19% above the 52-week low of $14.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.59% with a share float percentage of 9.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 9.99 Million shares worth more than $173.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 10.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with the holding of over 5.96 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.69 Million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 1657647 shares of worth $28.83 Million while later fund manager owns 1.23 Million shares of worth $19.65 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.

