Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,240,184 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.24 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The DM stock price is -33.3% off its 52-week high price of $25.42 and 50.71% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Despite being -0.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the DM stock price touched $21.98- or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Desktop Metal, Inc. shares have moved 83.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have changed 50.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.85% from current levels.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored