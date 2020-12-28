DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 806,412 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $485.96 Million, closed the last trade at $24.8 per share which meant it gained $1.4 on the day or 5.98% during that session. The DMTK stock price is -10.56% off its 52-week high price of $27.42 and 64.96% above the 52-week low of $8.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 246.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Sporting 5.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the DMTK stock price touched $27.42- or saw a rise of 9.55%. Year-to-date, DermTech, Inc. shares have moved 100%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 73.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have changed 113.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 657.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.35% from current levels.

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.3%.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.65% with a share float percentage of 75.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DermTech, Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 2.89 Million shares worth more than $34.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 14.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.43 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.07 Million and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.2% shares in the company for having 1214862 shares of worth $12.87 Million while later fund manager owns 585.02 Thousand shares of worth $6.2 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.

