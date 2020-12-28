UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,822,387 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $957.32 Million, closed the last trade at $6.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -22.53% off its 52-week high price of $8.32 and 70.1% above the 52-week low of $2.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Despite being -2.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the TIGR stock price touched $8.32-1 or saw a rise of 18.39%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares have moved 91.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed -2.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 408.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 278.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.3 while the price target rests at a high of $8.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.24% from current levels.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.6%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.16% with a share float percentage of 4.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.4 Million shares worth more than $6.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 10.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 913.52 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 Million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 51346 shares of worth $305Thousand while later fund manager owns 37.48 Thousand shares of worth $222.63 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.

