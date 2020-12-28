Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,236,709 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $376.84 Million, closed the last trade at $14.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The OAC stock price is -6.01% off its 52-week high price of $15.88 and 37.25% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 975.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 662.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) trade information

Despite being -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the OAC stock price touched $15.88- or saw a rise of 5.67%. Year-to-date, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 51.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) have changed 46.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 136.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.85% with a share float percentage of 68.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 1.2 Million shares worth more than $14.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Falcon Edge Capital, LP held 5.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 982.9 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.55 Million and represent 4.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 177087 shares of worth $2.08 Million while later fund manager owns 173.82 Thousand shares of worth $2.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored