Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,119,075 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.63 Billion, closed the recent trade at $116.64 per share which meant it lost -$6.75 on the day or -5.47% during that session. The MRNA stock price is -53.04% off its 52-week high price of $178.5 and 84.84% above the 52-week low of $17.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Despite being -5.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the MRNA stock price touched $147.26 or saw a rise of 21.24%. Year-to-date, Moderna, Inc. shares have moved 492.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have changed -8.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $143, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $69 while the price target rests at a high of $185. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.84% from current levels.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Moderna, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.29%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.5% and 660% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +748.4%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $272.9 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.61 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.05 Million and $8.39 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1841.7% for the current quarter and 19117.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.8%.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.08% with a share float percentage of 57.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna, Inc. having a total of 757 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 34.22 Million shares worth more than $2.42 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 8.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flagship Pioneering Inc., with the holding of over 30.87 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 Billion and represent 7.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.63% shares in the company for having 14360715 shares of worth $968.92 Million while later fund manager owns 8.86 Million shares of worth $626.66 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored