GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,599,222 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $539Million, closed the recent trade at $26.4 per share which meant it gained $3.71 on the day or 16.35% during that session. The GP stock price is -23.11% off its 52-week high price of $32.5 and 68.86% above the 52-week low of $8.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.88% from current levels.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.62% with a share float percentage of 12.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenPower Motor Company Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 1.38 Million shares worth more than $16.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arosa Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 90Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 Million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 49394 shares of worth $975.53 Thousand while later fund manager owns 21.7 Thousand shares of worth $260.15 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored