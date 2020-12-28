Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,987,634 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $454.79 Million, closed the last trade at $3.93 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.42% during that session. The JG stock price is -54.2% off its 52-week high price of $6.06 and 64.38% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Sporting 3.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the JG stock price touched $6.06-3 or saw a rise of 35.15%. Year-to-date, Aurora Mobile Limited shares have moved 33.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have changed 7.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 34.96.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.4%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.58% with a share float percentage of 21.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Mobile Limited having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 10.98 Million shares worth more than $16.91 Million. As of September 29, 2020, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP held 41.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 8Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.32 Million and represent 30.29% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored