AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 2,372,437 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $520.36 Million, closed the last trade at $9.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -8.03% during that session. The AQB stock price is -21.41% off its 52-week high price of $11.4 and 83.81% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Despite being -8.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the AQB stock price touched $10.29- or saw a rise of 8.75%. Year-to-date, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 332.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have changed 135.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.08% from current levels.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +183.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.91%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 45.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +93.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $280Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $50Million and $7Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 460% for the current quarter and 14185.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.3%.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.22% with a share float percentage of 54.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 18.25 Million shares worth more than $81.78 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Third Security, LLC held 40.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.86 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.3 Million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 1313831 shares of worth $4.01 Million while later fund manager owns 795.99 Thousand shares of worth $3.57 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.

