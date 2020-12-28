U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1,003,798 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.59 Million, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The USWS stock price is -359.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.02 and 47.73% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Despite being -1.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 18 when the USWS stock price touched $0.5 or saw a rise of 12%. Year-to-date, U.S. Well Services, Inc. shares have moved -76.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) have changed -9.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 364.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 184.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.3 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +127.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.82% from current levels.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Well Services, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.19%, compared to -21.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.3% and 69.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.4 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $92.68 Million and $112.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -46.7% for the current quarter and -50.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.9%.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.88% with a share float percentage of 63.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Well Services, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. with over 20.38 Million shares worth more than $5.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. held 28.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.71 Million and represent 13.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 659979 shares of worth $178.46 Thousand while later fund manager owns 342.24 Thousand shares of worth $92.54 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored