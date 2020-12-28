Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1,524,486 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.19 Million, closed the recent trade at $19.71 per share which meant it gained $6.91 on the day or 53.98% during that session. The FLUX stock price is -10.96% off its 52-week high price of $21.87 and 79.71% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 407.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) trade information

Sporting 53.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the FLUX stock price touched $21.89- or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 117.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) have changed 100%. Short interest in the company has seen 198.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -28.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.04% from current levels.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.5%.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.92% with a share float percentage of 19.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flux Power Holdings, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Formidable Asset Management, LLC with over 158.33 Thousand shares worth more than $1.06 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Formidable Asset Management, LLC held 1.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 39.29 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $263.24 Thousand and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored