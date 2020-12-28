Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 4,178,067 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.31 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.03 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 20.12% during that session. The AMRH stock price is -161.08% off its 52-week high price of $5.3 and 69.16% above the 52-week low of $0.626. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 867.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) trade information

Sporting 20.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the AMRH stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 9.63%. Year-to-date, Ameri Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -12.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) have changed 35.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 515.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +515.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 515.76% from current levels.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.2%.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.55% with a share float percentage of 0.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ameri Holdings, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 10.79 Thousand shares worth more than $14.89 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 4Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.52 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 10788 shares of worth $14.89 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.33 Thousand shares of worth $10.12 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

