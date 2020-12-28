Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1,328,992 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.37 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The AAU stock price is -158.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.24 and 56.25% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Despite being -2.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the AAU stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 35.59%. Year-to-date, Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares have moved -17.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) have changed -52.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 526.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 461.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 129.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 129.17% from current levels.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.2%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.39% with a share float percentage of 9.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Almaden Minerals Ltd. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with over 3.01 Million shares worth more than $2.48 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC held 2.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Global Strategic Management Inc, with the holding of over 1.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $907.87 Thousand and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.9% shares in the company for having 4706320 shares of worth $3.29 Million while later fund manager owns 2.06 Million shares of worth $2.1 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.

