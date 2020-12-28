Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has a beta value of 4.21 and has seen 866,043 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.2 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.56% during that session. The CREX stock price is -360% off its 52-week high price of $5.98 and 60% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 419.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 366.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Sporting 6.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the CREX stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Creative Realities, Inc. shares have moved -15.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) have changed 32.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 129.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 284.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 284.62% from current levels.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.4 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.08 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.6%.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.25% with a share float percentage of 22.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Realities, Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Argi Investment Services, LLC with over 502.26 Thousand shares worth more than $491.46 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Argi Investment Services, LLC held 4.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 275.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $269.58 Thousand and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 275500 shares of worth $269.58 Thousand while later fund manager owns 64.32 Thousand shares of worth $62.94 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored