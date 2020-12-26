Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s traded shares stood at 479,898 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.89, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The YEXT share’s 52-week high remains $20.9, putting it -23.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.56. The company has a valuation of $2.07 Billion, with an average of 1.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yext, Inc. (YEXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give YEXT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside on the day, Yext, Inc. (YEXT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.28 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.29%, and -9.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.13%. Short interest in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw shorts transact 10.03 Million shares and set a 8.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.5, implying an increase of 15.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YEXT is trading 42.1% off suggested target high and -17.11% from its likely low.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yext, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yext, Inc. (YEXT) shares are +5.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.75% against 13.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 40% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 17.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $89.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $81.38 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Yext, Inc. insiders hold 10.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.55% of the shares at 78.73% float percentage. In total, 208 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.61 Million shares (or 9.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.6 Million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $130.59 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yext, Inc. (YEXT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 7,107,189 shares. This is just over 5.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.93 Million, or 4.85% of the shares, all valued at about $98.3 Million.

