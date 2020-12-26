Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s traded shares stood at 147,206 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.54, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The QUMU share’s 52-week high remains $7.6, putting it -0.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $103.4 Million, with an average of 196.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 119.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Qumu Corporation (QUMU), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QUMU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) trade information

After registering a 1.21% upside on the day, Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.60- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.4%, and 59.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 188.89%. Short interest in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw shorts transact 81.53 Million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 6.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QUMU is trading 6.1% off suggested target high and 6.1% from its likely low.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qumu Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qumu Corporation (QUMU) shares are +205.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.52% against -6.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.6% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 14.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $6.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.23 Million and $6.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.3% before jumping 20.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -62.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s Major holders

Qumu Corporation insiders hold 16.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.22% of the shares at 54.14% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 902.49 Thousand shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.16 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qumu Corporation (QUMU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 460,283 shares. This is just over 3.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 81Thousand, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about $373.42 Thousand.

