Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s traded shares stood at 382,127 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $135.13, to imply a decline of -1.01% or -$1.38 in intraday trading. The PFPT share’s 52-week high remains $137.84, putting it -2.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.81. The company has a valuation of $7.8 Billion, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 637.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PFPT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside on the day, Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $137.8 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.35%, and 38.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.73%. Short interest in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw shorts transact 1.66 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $135.82, implying an increase of 0.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $151 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFPT is trading 11.74% off suggested target high and -26% from its likely low.

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $269.29 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $243.43 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -17% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21% annually.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s Major holders

Proofpoint, Inc. insiders hold 1.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.14% of the shares at 97.57% float percentage. In total, 480 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.34 Million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $563.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.93 Million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $520.03 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2,638,140 shares. This is just over 4.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $278.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $171.16 Million.

