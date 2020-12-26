Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s traded shares stood at 297,093 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.64, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The MIME share’s 52-week high remains $59.24, putting it -1.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.14. The company has a valuation of $3.75 Billion, with an average of 842.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 532.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Mimecast Limited (MIME), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MIME a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside on the day, Mimecast Limited (MIME) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.24 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.4%, and 39.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.18%. Short interest in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw shorts transact 2.52 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.56, implying a decline of -6.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MIME is trading 31.31% off suggested target high and -23.26% from its likely low.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mimecast Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mimecast Limited (MIME) shares are +45.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90% against 6.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.4% this quarter before jumping 6.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 15.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -62.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 69.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39% annually.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s Major holders

Mimecast Limited insiders hold 7.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.74% of the shares at 95.29% float percentage. In total, 289 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.88 Million shares (or 9.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.95 Million shares, or about 6.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $185.31 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Columbia Acorn Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mimecast Limited (MIME) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1,747,300 shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 Million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about $70.93 Million.

