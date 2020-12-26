Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s traded shares stood at 160,416 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 1.9% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LODE share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -98.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $36.85 Million, with an average of 522.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 458.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LODE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 320.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LODE is trading 320.56% off suggested target high and 320.56% from its likely low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 75.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Major holders

Comstock Mining Inc. insiders hold 20.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.67% of the shares at 10.96% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 816.58 Thousand shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $881.9 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management with 329.28 Thousand shares, or about 0.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $355.62 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 129,000 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.32 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 106.6 Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $115.13 Thousand.

