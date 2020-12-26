Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s traded shares stood at 133,099 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.74, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The AXDX share’s 52-week high remains $19.11, putting it -146.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.53. The company has a valuation of $441.41 Million, with an average of 295.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 250.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AXDX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside on the day, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.89- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.91%, and -5.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.2%. Short interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) saw shorts transact 14.38 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.33, implying an increase of 85.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXDX is trading 158.4% off suggested target high and 3.36% from its likely low.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) shares are -45.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.32% against 13.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.9% this quarter before jumping 15.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 33.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.47 Million and $2.34 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.1% before jumping 100.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 4.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. insiders hold 40.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.2% of the shares at 87.74% float percentage. In total, 166 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oracle Investment Management Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.09 Million shares (or 7.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 Million shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $23.8 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 784,092 shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 665.36 Thousand, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about $5.21 Million.

